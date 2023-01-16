Röhlig Logistics appoints Robert Lwary to head UK arm

Magma Aviation appoints James Gilliard as head of commercial
Magma Aviation, part of Avia Solutions Group, has appointed James Gilliard as head of commercial, ...
Röhlig Logistics has appointed Robert Lawry as its UK MD.
He joined Röhlig in 2016 and has held several positions, most recently as national sales and ocean product manager. Prior to Röhlig, he has worked at Kuehne + Nagel and DHL.
Gary Pryke, regional CEO – North Europe, previously MD for the UK, said: “We are delighted we have found an internal successor for this position. Robert is a highly experienced sales expert and has played an integral part in our success over the past years.”
Mr Lawry added: “I am excited to take on this new role and am determined to guide the company towards a successful future. My vision for Röhlig UK is to drive growth and innovation while maintaining the highest levels of customer satisfaction and industry excellence.”
