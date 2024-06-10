Sign up for our FREE newsletter
News in Brief Podcast | Week 24 2024 | Rail freight disruption, another wave of surcharges, and the ecommerce crackdown

News in Brief Podcast
By

In this episode of The Loadstar’s News in Brief Podcast, host and news reporter Charlotte Goldstone recaps last week’s supply chain news, including the latest in Canada’s rail strike saga and what’s got stakeholders annoyed at Schiphol airport. She also offers a preview of stories that might appear on The Loadstar this week.

The Loadstar’s managing editor, Gavin van Marle, discusses how GRIs and surcharges have contributed to yet another rise in ocean freight rates, and what, if any, silver linings there are in the very disrupted container shipping market.

The Loadstar publisher, Alex Lennane, details the latest on Chinese ecommerce crackdowns in both the US and the EU, and shares her calculations on which freight forwarders have had the most run-ins with the law.

So, what are you waiting for? This bite-sized news podcast will catch you up on anything you might have missed last week and put you ahead of the curve on this week’s happenings.

 

Click here to receive each episode straight into your inbox for FREE (Alternatively, subscribe to our podcasts on your podcast platform of choice by searching for The Loadstar Podcast.).

Freight rates are exclusively provided by Xeneta – the leading ocean and air freight rate benchmarking and market analytics platform

