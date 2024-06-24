News in Brief Podcast | Week 26 2024 | Strike action, rate increases and Atlas Air turbulence

Rail strike in Canada likely as 'essential services' hurdle seems to have tumbled
Final submissions to the Canada Industrial Relations Board (CIRB) reveal neither rail companies nor union ...
In this episode of The Loadstar’s News in Brief Podcast, host and news reporter Charlotte Goldstone recaps last week’s supply chain news, including the latest updates on strike action looming in Europe and North America. She also offers a preview of stories that might appear on The Loadstar this week.
The Loadstar’s managing editor, Gavin van Marle, details yet another rise in ocean freight rates, and how he thinks the US east coast strikes could be affected by the upcoming presidential elections.
The Loadstar publisher Alex Lennane discusses the impact, if any, US ecommerce crackdowns have had on airfreight, and speaks on the turbulent times at Atlas Air.
So, what are you waiting for? This bite-sized news podcast will catch you up on anything you might have missed last week and put you ahead of the curve on this week’s happenings.
Freight rates are exclusively provided by Xeneta – the leading ocean and air freight rate benchmarking and market analytics platform
