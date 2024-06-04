Why inventory management is crucial in mitigating risk
One often forgotten aspect of efficient supply chain management is effective stockholding and order flow, ...
While the volumes of containers lost at sea fluctuates year on year, typically influenced by the more severe of weather conditions, the challenge of reducing the numbers remains. TT Club’s Peregrine Storrs-Fox outlines the various attempts by agencies around the world in the cause of prevention, including his own organisation’s on-going efforts.
Understanding the circumstances that lead to collapse of stow-and-loss-overboard incidents is important to mitigate the risks. In this context, TT has been involved from conception ...
Transpac ecommerce freighters on pause as US Customs checks every parcel
Customs brokers caught up in US crackdown on Chinese ecommerce traffic
Exclusive: Atlas to end Amazon flying after 'woefully' low utilisation
Getting containers in the right place at the right time is now 'impossible'
Final four bidders for DB Schenker revealed
Shippers should expect more Asia-Europe blanked sailings as rates rise
Customs brokers under scrutiny as US CBP confirms ecommerce crackdown
Singapore reopens defunct container terminals to tackle vessel bunching
New FMC rules on detention and demurrage come into force
Maersk launches first deepsea container service into Ukraine since invasion
Border control strike fear adds to chaos scenario for Canadian BCOs and LSPs
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article