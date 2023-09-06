Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

Maxime Bessiere is Seko Logistics' new chief commercial officer for EMEA

Maxime Bessiere, SEKO Logistics
By

Seko Logistics has appointed former Kerry Logistics executive Maxime Bessiere (above) as its new chief commercial officer, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

He is set to replace one of four the founders of Seko’s UK division, David Emerson, who is scheduled to step down on 31 December.

Seko says Mr Bessiere will be responsible for “driving sales growth, vertical market development, account management, solution design, implementation, corporate marketing communications, strategic tender pricing, sustainability and commercial operations in the EMEA region, including the UK and Ireland”.

He joins Seko after nearly five years at Kerry Logistics, where he served a dual role as commercial director of EMEA and cluster MD of Sweden, Poland, Belgium, Czech Republic and South Africa.

Prior to joining Kerry Logistics, he spent 11 years at Geodis in the Asia-Pacific region in a series of positions, the last being as sales and marketing director for China and Hong Kong.

“The global leadership team is thrilled to welcome such a highly recognised leader like Maxime, who brings extensive leadership experience in traditional freight forwarding, contract logistics and e-commerce in EMEA to our team,” said Simon Pinto, Seko EMEA president.

Meanwhile, Mr Emerson was credited with Seko’s international expansion when it launched operations in the UK in 2003, which marked the beginning of two decades of growth in Europe, Asia and across the Americas. He also helped establish Seko as one of the first companies to enter the e-commerce market in 2011. Last year, Seko launched a dedicated e-commerce business unit.

“We are sincerely grateful to David, as Seko would not be where we are today without him. Seko is excited to see where he embarks on his next journey,” said president and CEO James Gagne.

“I’m extremely proud of all Seko has accomplished in the last 20 years and have the utmost confidence in Maxime,” Mr Emerson said.

“His knowledge of e-commerce as well as traditional freight forwarding will be a significant asset and I wish him all the best. I’ll always be an advocate for Seko,” he added.

Mr Bessiere is based in Seko’s EMEA headquarters in Paris.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Geodis Kerry Logistics On the merry-go-round SEKO Logistics The e-commerce equation China China-US trade dispute ecommerce Mexico Near shoring RW Commerce Consulting trade restrictions

    Most Read

    Boom time 'just a memory' as rates tumble before Golden Week holiday

    Cosco bucks the trend as container line profits hit $8.9bn in Q2

    DB Schenker deal fever – 'Kuehne + Nagel... or just Kuehne?'

    Jobs safe in CMA CGM takeover, says Bolloré, but we may lose our brand

    Bleak outlook for box trades as demand weakens prior to Golden Week

    EXCLUSIVE: Kuehne + Nagel poaches Mærsk's key vertical head

    CIMC profits plunge as global container production hits ten-year low

    US shipper accuses DSV of $900,000 'overbilling' amid contracts row

    Air freight peak season bounce an encouraging sign amid flat markets

    DHL/Polar exec extradited from Thailand to face conspiracy charges in US

    Reports of mass global shift from China are being 'overplayed'

    Container lines may be eyeing even more new tonnage

    RCL sells more older box ships for scrap as earnings fall

    On the cards: Sinking CH Robinson

    France-Italy road and rail freight chaos after Alpine rockfall

    Spotlight on 'DHL vs DSV' in the painful ESG race