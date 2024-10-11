Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Menzies Aviation shakes up Americas leadership team

oliver ashton
Oliver Ashton
By

Menzies Aviation is shaking up its Americas leadership team with a series of senior appointments.

Oliver Ashton (pictured), who has worked for Menzies for more than three years, most recently as freighter and cargo operations director, Colombia, becomes senior vice president cargo – Americas.

Prior to joining Menzies, he was head of cargo for Interjet for nearly three years, following a near-15-year stint at Avianca, most  recently as head of cargo operations in Mexico. Menzies said Mr Ashton played a key role in Avianca’s integration process, following mergers in Colombia and Ecuador.

In addition, Chris Dohne becomes SVP sales, commercial & business development, while  Arvin Nagules will develop a new role: SVP, organisational change, Americas.

And Nigel Shuttleworth becomes SVP ground handling, North America and the Caribbean.

John Redmond, EVP Americas, said: “We are thrilled to announce Oliver, Chris, Arvin and Nigel in their new roles and congratulate them on these much-deserved promotions.

“This series of senior appointments underscores our ongoing commitment to providing world-class aviation services across the Americas and growing our presence in the region.

“With today’s announcement, we’re not just strengthening our leadership team but fortifying our foundation for ambitious growth ahead. Their expertise and vision will be pivotal as we embark on this exciting journey together.”

