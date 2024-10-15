Loadstar Podcast | October 2024 | From Suez to supply chain strategy: adapting to new trading landscapes

By LoadstarEditorial 15/10/2024

In this episode of The Loadstar Podcast, we explore the evolving landscape of supply chain management through the lens of transformation. Recorded in the heart of the Middle East, this discussion highlights the implications of a fragmented global order for logistics stakeholders.

Featuring insight from industry leaders, the episode addresses the rapid development of logistics hubs like Dubai, alongside the significant impact of the Suez Canal closure on businesses in the region and global shipping dynamics.

Geopolitical tensions, economic disruptions and emerging technologies also come into focus as experts from leading multinationals and the WTO share their strategies for navigating these challenges.

Guests

Johanna Hill, deputy director-general, World Trade Organization

Hans-Henrik Nielsen, global development director, CargoGulf

Sneha Susan Jacob, head of supply chain development and capex, The Kraft Heinz Co

Roula Jeha, CEEMEA trade & working capital head, JP Morgan

Credits: Created, hosted and produced by Mike King.