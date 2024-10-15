Loadstar Podcast | October 2024 | From Suez to supply chain strategy: adapting to new trading landscapes

Loadstar Podcast | October 2024 | The Good, the Bad and the Ugly: US port strike scenarios and global trade ramifications
With the US on the brink of a large-scale dockworkers' strike, much is at stake ...
In this episode of The Loadstar Podcast, we explore the evolving landscape of supply chain management through the lens of transformation. Recorded in the heart of the Middle East, this discussion highlights the implications of a fragmented global order for logistics stakeholders.
Featuring insight from industry leaders, the episode addresses the rapid development of logistics hubs like Dubai, alongside the significant impact of the Suez Canal closure on businesses in the region and global shipping dynamics.
Geopolitical tensions, economic disruptions and emerging technologies also come into focus as experts from leading multinationals and the WTO share their strategies for navigating these challenges.
Guests
Johanna Hill, deputy director-general, World Trade Organization
Hans-Henrik Nielsen, global development director, CargoGulf
Sneha Susan Jacob, head of supply chain development and capex, The Kraft Heinz Co
Roula Jeha, CEEMEA trade & working capital head, JP Morgan
Click here to receive each episode straight into your inbox for FREE (Alternatively, subscribe to our podcasts on your podcast platform of choice by searching for The Loadstar Podcast.).
Freight rates are exclusively provided by Xeneta – the leading ocean and air freight rate benchmarking and market analytics platform transforming the shipping and logistics industry.
Credits: Created, hosted and produced by Mike King.
