JMC: The United States needs a National Port Strategy​

US east coast cargo migration is logical and will continue, say analysts
Because 76% of the US population lives closer to the east, it is logical that ...
John D. McCown, founder of Blue Alpha Capital, writes for Center for Maritime Strategy:
Given the current need to expand U.S. container port capacity to handle growing inbound volumes, we should learn from history. From Ancient Rome’s construction of Portus, the high-capacity port that fueled the Roman Empire, to President Eisenhower’s plan for a national interstate highway system, the U.S. must likewise respond to demand signals by creating an appropriate national plan of response.
More than two thousand years ago, Rome’s growing ...
