Hellmann acquires PKZ Group and establishes national company in Slovakia

By LoadstarEditorial 01/06/2023

PRESS RELEASE

Osnabrueck, June 1, 2023. Hellmann Worldwide Logistics takes over PKZ Group, its long-standing air- and seafreight partner in Slovakia and the Czech Republic, and at the same time establishes its own Slovakian national company. With the acquisition of the 10 locations of the PKZ Group, Hellmann closes a gap in its existing road network in the partial and full load segment, enabling sustainable growth in this existing product segment. At the same time, Hellmann takes over the services previously performed by the PKZ Group in the areas of air- and sea freight, rail transport and contract logistics, thus creating the conditions for continuously expanding its cross-product market share via its own national company.

From June 2023, the existing business activities and the workforce of the PKZ Group will be transferred to the newly established Hellmann Worldwide Logistics Slovakia. The new national company will be headed by the current Managing Director of PKZ Group, Martin Kiaba, ensuring a smooth continuation of operational activities in all segments.

“After almost 30 years of successful cooperation with the PKZ Group in the air- and seafreight sector, we are now looking forward to further expanding our activities and broadening our product portfolio in Slovakia on our own under the Hellmann flag. We see great potential in both markets, particularly in the automotive and industrial sectors. Both will play an important role in particular with regard to the further interconnection of our pan-European and full load network,” explains Jens Tarnowski, Regional CEO West Europe, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics.

“The acquisition of PKZ Group is an important contribution to our growth strategy. Under the leadership of Martin Kiaba, PKZ has had a very successful development. We will now build on these successes as part of the global Hellmann network,” adds Andreas Lamping, Chief Legal Officer/ Head of M&A, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics.

“Based on our long-standing good cooperation, we are now starting a new chapter. I am convinced that this strategically important step will further strengthen our market position and offer our employees a great opportunity to develop within the global Hellmann structure,” says Martin Kiaba, Managing Director, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics Slovakia.