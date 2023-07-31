By Alessandro Pasetti 31/07/2023

We barely had time to digest the weekend speculation concerning the departure of Jens Drewes from Kuehne + Nagel (K+N) when today, lovely timing indeed, news of the now ex-K+N president of Europe’s departure from the firm became public.

A true old-school forwarder, Drewes (pictured below) will take over as CEO of Germany’s Hellmann Worldwide Logistics (HWL) from retiring Reiner Heiken in August next year.

Suspecting a leak from our marketplace was plain vanilla, however there’s still worthy feedback to share from ...

