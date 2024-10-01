Kuehne + Nagel CEO Stefan Paul: 'Growth is about becoming better, not necessarily bigger'

M&A landscape: nothing chunky to buy, lots to break up
Inspired by the bear, threatened by the bull or vice versa?
Kuehne + Nagel CEO Stefan Paul writes on LinkedIn today:
We are all well aware of the recent announcement that the logistics landscape will further consolidate. We also considered the opportunity but quickly decided not to pursue. Why?
Continuity is key
Our answer at Kuehne+Nagel is simple: We continue prioritising the needs of our customers and employees. That’s why we focus on our Roadmap 2026 strategy and mostly organic, profitable growth. Of course, we remain open to opportunities that may arise. Where there is a good fit and it makes sense, we will continue to make strategic acquisitions. But for us, growth is about becoming better, not necessarily bigger. Digitisation and building a Digital Ecosystem are key parts of this, along with other pillars of the Roadmap 2026, such as the Kuehne+Nagel Experience, Living ESG, and Market Potential. The latter involves exploring growth in key industry areas and markets where we can offer best-in-class solutions and add value for our customers.
Experience matters
Combining our industry and data connectivity expertise, we are set to be an advisor and quality executor at the same time. With this combination, we can more than ever focus and deliver an outstanding customer experience.
Clarity of purpose
We’re making good progress with our strategy. And our decision to stick to our strategy, even in uncertain times, is key to our success. Additionally, one of our strengths is our clarity of purpose with our Vision 2030 of “becoming the most trusted supply chain partner supporting a sustainable future”. I’m confident that by continuing down our chosen path, we will achieve this vision together with our colleagues, customers, and partners.
(Editor’s note: with the Swiss forwarder’s stock trading around 52-week lows currently, here’s how K+N’s YTD performance on the stock market compares to DSV’s.)
