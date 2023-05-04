2022 was another record year for Hellmann, with €5bn turnover...

By LoadstarEditorial 04/05/2023

Hellmann achieves another record result in 2022

MAY 4TH, 2023

Hellmann Worldwide Logistics has concluded the 2022 financial year very successfully, continuing the company’s strong performance of recent years in the face of persistently challenging market conditions. Hellmann was able to increase its total sales by 24 % to EUR 5.0 billion (2021: EUR 4.1 billion) as well as shipment volumes, which grew significantly year-on-year to just under 20 million (2021: 18.1 million). ...

