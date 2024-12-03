FourKites resolves legal disputes with project44

PRESS RELEASE

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FourKites today announced that it has resolved two legal disputes with project44. The first involved a complaint by FourKites over project44’s hiring of two FourKites employees. The second involved an older complaint by project44 regarding two emails sent five years ago by FourKites founder and CEO Mathew Elenjickal to three individuals associated with project44.

“We are glad to put these disputes behind us,” said Elenjickal. “Our focus has always been on bringing innovation to market, transforming supply chains and driving unmatched value to our customers. That will continue to be our mission.”

“These are old issues, and it’s time to move forward,” said Sean Fallon, FourKites’ board member and chief strategy officer. “Supply chains are more complex than ever. FourKites will remain laser focused on delivering the highest value to our customers.”

