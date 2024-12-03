Sign up for our FREE newsletter
FourKites resolves legal disputes with project44

ID 212837187 © Tetiana Vychegzhanina | Dreamstime.com
By

PRESS RELEASE

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FourKites today announced that it has resolved two legal disputes with project44. The first involved a complaint by FourKites over project44’s hiring of two FourKites employees. The second involved an older complaint by project44 regarding two emails sent five years ago by FourKites founder and CEO Mathew Elenjickal to three individuals associated with project44.

“We are glad to put these disputes behind us,” said Elenjickal. “Our focus has always been on bringing innovation to market, transforming supply chains and driving unmatched value to our customers. That will continue to be our mission.”

“These are old issues, and it’s time to move forward,” said Sean Fallon, FourKites’ board member and chief strategy officer. “Supply chains are more complex than ever. FourKites will remain laser focused on delivering the highest value to our customers.”

About FourKites

Leading global supply chain visibility platform FourKites® empowers business leaders with comprehensive visibility into transportation, yards, warehouses, stores and beyond. Tracking more than 3.2 million shipments daily across road, rail, ocean, air, parcel and last mile, and reaching over 200 countries and territories, FourKites combines real-time data and powerful machine learning to help companies digitize their end-to-end supply chains. More than 1,500 of the world’s most recognized brands — including 9 of the top-10 CPG and 18 of the top-20 food and beverage companies — trust FourKites to transform their business and create more agile, efficient and sustainable supply chains. To learn more, visit https://www.fourkites.com/.

