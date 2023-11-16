FourKites 'management refresh' brings in new executives

By Charlotte Goldstone 16/11/2023

FourKites has today announced additions to its senior leadership team in a bid “to maximise customer value”.

Sean Fallon, previously president at FourKites from 2017 to 2021, is returning as chief strategy officer, Priya Rajagopalan will take on an expanded role as chief product officer and Mike DeAngelis has joined as head of international solutions.

Described as a “technology industry veteran” , Mr Fallon has a focus on advancing enterprise software and SaaS businesses, and has led businesses through strategic liquidity events and M&A, including the sale of BigMachines to Oracle in 2013.

Ms Rajagopalan’s role will now encompass customer operations, product and R&D. She has over two decades of experience in product management, marketing and strategy, and has led FourKites’ product team since 2016. Fourkites said her expansion of responsibility would support its “aggressive innovation agenda”.

Mr DeAngelis, based in Denmark, will have a focus on ocean. He has served as general manager and head of product management at Maersk, senior VP of global carrier strategy at WiseTech Global and, most recently, senior director of growth, ocean, at project44.

Mathew Elenjickal, FourKites founder and CEO, said: “At a time when customers are looking for more opportunities for digitisation than ever before, these additions bring a tight connection between the voice of the customer and our high-velocity R&D team.”

The firm added: “Over the last year, FourKites has achieved a 28% increase in customers, 37% growth in its carrier network and nearly 30% growth in shipment volume, across more than 220 countries and territories.”