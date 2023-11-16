FourKites 'management refresh' brings in new executives

Axel Herzhauser becomes new global managing director of WeFreight
Forwarder WeFreight announced today it had appointed Axel Herzhauser as its global managing director, based ...
FourKites has today announced additions to its senior leadership team in a bid “to maximise customer value”.
Sean Fallon, previously president at FourKites from 2017 to 2021, is returning as chief strategy officer, Priya Rajagopalan will take on an expanded role as chief product officer and Mike DeAngelis has joined as head of international solutions.
Described as a “technology industry veteran” , Mr Fallon has a focus on advancing enterprise software and SaaS businesses, and has led businesses through strategic liquidity events and M&A, including the sale of BigMachines to Oracle in 2013.
Ms Rajagopalan’s role will now encompass customer operations, product and R&D. She has over two decades of experience in product management, marketing and strategy, and has led FourKites’ product team since 2016. Fourkites said her expansion of responsibility would support its “aggressive innovation agenda”.
Mr DeAngelis, based in Denmark, will have a focus on ocean. He has served as general manager and head of product management at Maersk, senior VP of global carrier strategy at WiseTech Global and, most recently, senior director of growth, ocean, at project44.
Mathew Elenjickal, FourKites founder and CEO, said: “At a time when customers are looking for more opportunities for digitisation than ever before, these additions bring a tight connection between the voice of the customer and our high-velocity R&D team.”
The firm added: “Over the last year, FourKites has achieved a 28% increase in customers, 37% growth in its carrier network and nearly 30% growth in shipment volume, across more than 220 countries and territories.”
Ocean carriers are driving the rates race to the bottom – 'they're all at it'
CMA CGM Q3 profit plunges, and liners paint a grim picture of life in 2024
CMA CGM Air Cargo 'losing money' in a high-capacity weak-demand market
DSV staff on the radar – from Panalpina to a painful cycle
GRIs trigger Asia-Europe spot rate jump, but can carriers hold the line?
Cape Town loses Maersk/CMA CGM call as carriers battle port delays
Logistics firms unprepared for 'tsunami' of new emissions-reporting rules
Over 2,500 trucks queueing along Ukraine-Poland border
Viasea Shipping plans hydrogen-powered containerships
Flexport seals deal with WestJet to fill transpac freighters on the backhaul
The time to invest in air cargo is now – but there'll be no quick returns
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article