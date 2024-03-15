Promotion for Priya Rajagopalan at Fourkites, and Ron Richardson returns

UPS promotes Markus Kessler to country cluster manager
UPS has promoted Markus Kessler (above) to the position of country cluster manager for the ...
Supply chain visibility platform FourKites has announced the promotion of Priya Rajagopalan to president of product in technology and operations, as well as Ron Richardson being appointed as chief revenue officer.
Ms Rajagopalan joined FourKites seven years ago, as chief product officer after gaining experience in product management at various startups and public companies.
She also serves on the board of Brambles, a supply-chain logistics company operating across 60 countries through the CHEP brand. She has been named an SDCE Pro to Know and is one of The Software Report’s top 25 software product executives.
FourKites founder and CEO Mathew Elenjickal said: “Priya’s unique blend of deep technical knowledge, innate leadership skills and collaborative approach has earned her admiration from industry leaders, investors and customers alike.”
Mr Richardson has returned to FourKites as CRO, after a period as CRO at OneRail, a last-mile delivery solution, and at Turvo.
He was one of FourKites’ first employees and was instrumental in closing some of the earliest customer deals, including Coca-Cola, Nestlé and many more.
Mr Richardson said: “I am thrilled to come back home to FourKites — returning to the market-leading company and the industry category I helped pioneer.”
Mr Elenjickal added: “Ron brings deep industry experience, a strong track record as a successful CRO and, most importantly, vast knowledge of our existing customers and ecosystem.
“These promotions reflect our confidence in Priya’s and Ron’s leadership and their ability to propel FourKites to even greater heights.”
Transpac carriers content to sit it out after 'ridiculous' new contract offers
Cosco and OOCL u-turn on pledge not to call at ports in Israel
Carriers still need another 400,000 teu to maintain services
CMA CGM commits to no job cuts for a year, following Bolloré deal
sennder appoints Susanne Schroeter-Crossan as its new CFO
DB Schenker – high bid whisper and... hope
Rate hikes eclipse Red Sea diversion costs, boosting carrier profits
Hapag-Lloyd in choppy water as volatile market sinks profits
Stock sinks, losses mount and guidance weighs heavy for Zim
Prince Rupert port in new push to win traffic following capacity hike
SeaCube boss calls for more reefers to be manufactured outside China
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article