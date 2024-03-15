Promotion for Priya Rajagopalan at Fourkites, and Ron Richardson returns

By Charlotte Goldstone 15/03/2024

Supply chain visibility platform FourKites has announced the promotion of Priya Rajagopalan to president of product in technology and operations, as well as Ron Richardson being appointed as chief revenue officer.

Ms Rajagopalan joined FourKites seven years ago, as chief product officer after gaining experience in product management at various startups and public companies.

She also serves on the board of Brambles, a supply-chain logistics company operating across 60 countries through the CHEP brand. She has been named an SDCE Pro to Know and is one of The Software Report’s top 25 software product executives.

FourKites founder and CEO Mathew Elenjickal said: “Priya’s unique blend of deep technical knowledge, innate leadership skills and collaborative approach has earned her admiration from industry leaders, investors and customers alike.”

Mr Richardson has returned to FourKites as CRO, after a period as CRO at OneRail, a last-mile delivery solution, and at Turvo.

He was one of FourKites’ first employees and was instrumental in closing some of the earliest customer deals, including Coca-Cola, Nestlé and many more.

Mr Richardson said: “I am thrilled to come back home to FourKites — returning to the market-leading company and the industry category I helped pioneer.”

Mr Elenjickal added: “Ron brings deep industry experience, a strong track record as a successful CRO and, most importantly, vast knowledge of our existing customers and ecosystem.

“These promotions reflect our confidence in Priya’s and Ron’s leadership and their ability to propel FourKites to even greater heights.”