FourKites appoints industry veteran Bill Maw as its new CFO

Bill
By

Supply chain visibility provider FourKites today announced the appointment of Bill Maw as its new chief financial officer.  

Mr Maw has a decades-long track record of leading high-growth companies through financing rounds, mergers and acquisitions and IPO-readiness, and has built finance teams supporting businesses across the globe.  

He joins FourKites, he said, “at a time of tremendous opportunity and growth for the company and the supply chain industry as a whole, as the real-time visibility pioneer leads the transition to increasingly automated, interconnected and collaborative global supply chains enabled by real-time execution systems”. 

FourKites founder and CEO Mathew Elenjickal said: “I’m delighted to welcome such an accomplished finance leader to FourKites at a time when we are scaling around the world for continued growth and category leadership. Bill is the mature financial veteran FourKites needs.” 

Before joining FourKites, Mr Maw held senior finance positions with GE, PwC, Recharge Payments, Covius Holdings and Liquidnet. He says he is “passionate about entrepreneurship and startups”, and has invested in more than 15 seed-stage companies. 

Mr Maw’s appointment follows other FourKites hires, including a new president, a new CTO, an SVP of corporate growth and several “go-to-market leaders” to support its expansion. 

It has announced new APAC HQ in Chennai’s DLF Cybercity, which will work in concert with FourKites’ new global HQin Chicago and its European head office in Amsterdam. 

Over the past year, FourKites claimed, it has seen a 28% increase in customers, 37% growth in its carrier network and 27% growth in shipment volume across more than 200 countries and territories. 

