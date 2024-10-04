Strike swell hits transatlantic rates – transpac shippers hold their breath
The supply chain ripples from the US east and Gulf coast port strike have largely ...
Americans concerned over personal hygiene following the start of the port strike have reportedly panic-bought toilet rolls, again.
Several Costco stores reportedly sold out of the much-used commodity in Brooklyn, New York; Clifton, New Jersey; Norwalk, Connecticut; and Gilbert, Arizona, while Walmart stores in Lindale, Texas, and Boonton, New Jersey, also sold out, according to Marketplace.
However, as Yao J, an associate professor of supply chain management at Miami University, pointed out on social media, 90% of the toilet paper used by US citizens is made domestically. The other 10% is imported mostly from China and Canada – neither of which uses east and Gulf coast ports.
He added that, in fact, it was people in other countries that should have been stockpiling toilet paper: the US exports it primarily to Canada, Poland and Mexico.
“Among these people, only the Polish have even a shred of a reason to panic buy-toilet paper – specifically, US toilet paper,” he added.
And now the strike is over, he said: “I guess stores are about to get a bunch of toilet paper returns.
“Polish fans of American toilet paper can breathe easier now.”
However, a Polish citizen pointed out that, in fact the US is one of Poland’s fastest-growing markets for toilet paper – so if there is another strike in January, maybe American fans of Polish toilet paper should stock up.
Atlantic and Gulf coast US ports close as ILA rejects last-minute offer
Box lines declare force majeure as White House defends ILA
Talks rumoured to be underway after USMX urged ILA back to the table
ILA blames 'profiteering' foreign-shipping lines for US port strike
Strike disruption begins: 'a frenzy' to come with extra demand for airfreight
Shippers scrambling for alternatives as box lines divert from closed ports
Airlines scramble to avoid Middle East airspace as missiles fly
Port strike will see 60 more ships at anchor this week and rates rising
Port workers at Montreal to begin three-day strike on Monday
MSC vessel to omit US east coast calls for Halifax on inducement
Union members on DB board set to vote against DSV sale
Gemini's outdated hub-and spoke strategy will prove 'ineffective'
