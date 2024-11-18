News in Brief Podcast | Week 47 | TIACA’s ACF and North America strikes 

By Charlotte Goldstone 18/11/2024

In this episode of The Loadstar’s News in Brief Podcast, host and news reporter Charlotte Goldstone recaps last week’s supply chain news, including a timeline of the Canadian port strikes, and offers a preview of stories that might appear on The Loadstar this week.

Ms Goldstone is joined by The Loadstar publisher Alex Lennane to chat about their recent trip to Miami for TIACA’s ACF. Find out what they thought of the event and what the hot topics in the air cargo industry are.

The Loadstar managing editor Gavin van Marle then offers an update on US east coast port strikes, his thoughts on COP29 and a brief recap of last week’s Q3 results for ocean carriers.

So, what are you waiting for? This bite-sized but jam-packed news podcast will catch you up on anything you might have missed last week and put you ahead of the curve on this week’s happenings, all in just 16 minutes!