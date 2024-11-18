Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News in Brief Podcast | Week 47 | TIACA’s ACF and North America strikes 

LOW: STEADY YIELDBA: JOB CUTS ON THE AGENDAMAERSK: LITTLE TWEAKDSV: UPGRADEF: HUGE FINELINE: NEW LOW WTC: CLASS ACTION RISK XOM: ENERGY HEDGEXPO: TOUR DE FORCEBA: SUPPLY IMPACTHLAG: GROWTH PREDICTIONHLAG: US PORTS STRIKE RISKHLAG: STATE OF THE MARKETHLAG: UTILISATIONHLAG: VERY STRONG BALANCE SHEET HLAG: TERMINAL UNIT SHINESHLAG: BULLISH PREPARED REMARKSHLAG: CONF CALL

LOW: STEADY YIELDBA: JOB CUTS ON THE AGENDAMAERSK: LITTLE TWEAKDSV: UPGRADEF: HUGE FINELINE: NEW LOW WTC: CLASS ACTION RISK XOM: ENERGY HEDGEXPO: TOUR DE FORCEBA: SUPPLY IMPACTHLAG: GROWTH PREDICTIONHLAG: US PORTS STRIKE RISKHLAG: STATE OF THE MARKETHLAG: UTILISATIONHLAG: VERY STRONG BALANCE SHEET HLAG: TERMINAL UNIT SHINESHLAG: BULLISH PREPARED REMARKSHLAG: CONF CALL

Charlotte News in Brief podcast
By

In this episode of The Loadstar’s News in Brief Podcast, host and news reporter Charlotte Goldstone recaps last week’s supply chain news, including a timeline of the Canadian port strikes, and offers a preview of stories that might appear on The Loadstar this week.    

Ms Goldstone is joined by The Loadstar publisher Alex Lennane to chat about their recent trip to Miami for TIACA’s ACF. Find out what they thought of the event and what the hot topics in the air cargo industry are. 

The Loadstar managing editor Gavin van Marle then offers an update on US east coast port strikes, his thoughts on COP29 and a brief recap of last week’s Q3 results for ocean carriers.  

So, what are you waiting for? This bite-sized but jam-packed news podcast will catch you up on anything you might have missed last week and put you ahead of the curve on this week’s happenings, all in just 16 minutes! 

Catch up with the chat from Tiaca’s ACF in Miami on our Q&A podcast

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Canada ILA Port strike The Loadstar News in Brief Podcast Tiaca ACF 2024 US east coast port strike Canadian Maritime Employers Association (MEA) Labour relations Longshoremen's Union CUPE Local 375 Port of Montreal

    Most read news

    Port of Montreal strikers reject 'final' pay offer and are 'locked out'

    Minister orders Industrial Relations Board to step in to end port strikes in Canada

    Ecommerce supply chains the right prescription for pharma shippers

    CMA CGM changes course on plan to re-route service through Red Sea

    Automation issues bring USMX-ILA negotiations to a standstill

    Maersk ends contract with Indian 3PL after its role is 'over-hyped'

    Gemini drops Felixstowe for London Gateway on Asia-Europe strings

    Cape of Good Hope box ship diversion 'benefits shipping companies'

    Glitches in new terminal operating systems spark delays at south India ports

    Carriers disappointed as contract talks loom and rate hikes fail to stick

    Cargo cheers as Canada lifts restrictions on China flights

    French rail workers plan strike 'double-whammy' over Fret SNCF break-up

    The Flexport revival – narrowing losses, falling paper value

    Kuehne + Nagel swoops on Tennessee drayage provider IMC Logistics

    Air freight rates predicted to stay at altitude next year – for some trades

    Forwarders slam Canadian government 'late intervention' in port strikes