Rhenus has a 'layered approach' to manage added supply chain disruptions

By Alexander Whiteman 22/11/2024

US port strikes, wars on two continents, shipping in crisis in the Red Sea: Rhenus CEO for air and ocean has warned shippers to expect more of the same in 2025 – with the inauguration of a new US administration adding to the waves of uncertainty.

Speaking to The Loadstar, Jan Harnisch said the pockets of global disruption since the pandemic had “transformed” the traditional logistics landscape.

“We have to expect the unexpected, come up with flexible solutions and quickly adapt. Recent labour strikes in Canada and the US, though short-lived, have caused delays and container congestion, which results in backlogs and elevated transportation costs,” said Mr Harnisch.

“It is currently taking weeks to recover in both countries. We’ve been actively preparing flexible solutions for our customers to reroute shipments wherever possible.”

While US east coast port bosses and their employees were able to pause the stand-off and return to negotiations, recent comments from employer association USMX indicate that the discussions have hit another hurdle – technology issues.

Should an agreement on a new master contract fail to be reached, the US east and Gulf coast ports look set for another series of labour strikes and shortages, hitting in mid-January, and Mr Harnisch warned that this had raised “additional concerns” for logistics operators.

“We’re working closely with customers and carriers to navigate these challenges and prepare for the aftermath,” he said. “Our first focus is rerouting ocean shipments wherever feasible, exploring alternate ports and optimising vessel capacity to minimise disruptions. Where ocean solutions are not viable, we offer options through our airfreight hubs in Miami, Chicago, Los Angeles and Newark.”

Referring to this as Rhenus’s “layered approach”, Mr Harnisch added: “It allows us to address disruptions effectively while maintaining service reliability.”

Further afield, said Mr Harnisch, the company was “paying close attention to the deteriorating situation in Europe”, with Ukraine stepping up its counter attacks on Russia since the outgoing US administration reduced restrictions on weapons use.

“Any escalation in Ukraine could have global trade implications, particularly for ocean freight and certain air corridors,” he explained.

“While many supply chains have adapted to previous disruption, heightened tensions increase risks for routes in the area. For instance, freight moving via the Black Sea remains heavily restricted, and further clashes could affect costs and transit times on nearby routes.”

He noted that collaboration with carriers, combined with real-time visibility tools, had proved critical to mitigating the impact of disruption and maintaining reliable trade routes. Nonetheless, he stressed that it was impossible to prevent all disruption and that Rhenus had to prioritise by “identifying risks early, advising customers on the best options and implementing alternative solutions to minimise impact”.

He concluded: “These strategies allow us to maintain operational efficiency and continue supporting our customers, even in challenging circumstances.”