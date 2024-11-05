By TT Club 05/11/2024

In 2019, the UNCITRAL secretariat began to work on an international instrument on negotiable cargo documents, in order to open up opportunities for trade finance and facilitate international trade. TT Club explains the key issues of importance that are to be considered and still to be resolved.

It is envisaged that the instrument could apply to any mode of transport in a multimodal or unimodal context. Currently, negotiable bills are only possible in maritime transport. The application ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £15.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN