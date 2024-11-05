Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / Electronic negotiable cargo documents – the UN’s solution

dreamstime_s_286492922
Photo: © Megaflopp | Dreamstime.com
By

In 2019, the UNCITRAL secretariat began to work on an international instrument on negotiable cargo documents, in order to open up opportunities for trade finance and facilitate international trade. TT Club explains the key issues of importance that are to be considered and still to be resolved.

It is envisaged that the instrument could apply to any mode of transport in a multimodal or unimodal context.  Currently, negotiable bills are only possible in maritime transport. The application ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £15.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    International trade law Letters of Credit Trade finance TT Club UNCITRAL Bidvest Freight Dimerco Express Group (DEG) On the merry-go-round PD Ports

    Most read news

    No end to chaos in sight for shippers as Canada's port rows escalate

    Cyber attack on tech provider blacks out live tracking for UK retail deliveries

    Port of Montreal set for new strike at TerMont terminals tomorrow

    Canada's west coast port employers lock out union workers set to strike

    'Desperate' GRIs by carriers prop up Asia-Europe spot rates, for now

    CMA CGM offers discount vouchers to fill ships out of India as exports dip

    Forwarders warn shippers to expect a second ILA-USMX work stoppage

    'Strong' Q3 for Maersk as it prepares for alliance launch – but no bid for GXO

    Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd line up major newbuild order to boost Gemini fleet

    Air cargo carriers need to 'think items, not pallets' to profit from ecommerce

    ONE enjoys huge profit rise – every eastbound transpac ship full

    DFDS pulls out of €500m Ekol takeover bid

    US retail inventories hit new heights, and probably caused early transpac peak

    Air cargo capacity squeeze could linger 'until the end of the decade'

    Carriers drop calls at Hamburg after congestion builds at CTA

    White House unveils $3bn investment to 'clean up' ports in 27 states 