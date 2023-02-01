UPS – your insurance policy (with an elephant in the room)
Passing by…
Not expecting excitement tomorrow?
Ha ha.
That’s probably, broadly right when it comes to DSV and its Q4/annual numbers due to be released within 24 hours now.
However, UPS yesterday, and others before it, lifted animal spirits in transport and logistics, and today the Copenhagen duo – both DSV and asset-heavy Mærsk – enjoyed a strong start to the trading session, with both firms’ shares up 2% in early trade while most indexes were flattish.
DSV briefly retraced to then trade higher, up almost ...
