CNBC: Companies scramble to meet payroll, pay bills after SVB’s swift failure

ZH: Record bank run drained a quarter, or $42bn, of SVB's deposits in hours, leaving it with -$1bn cash
ZERO HEDGE reports: For much of the day, anyone doing analysis on the now-liquidated Silicon Valley ...
CNBC reports:
The sudden collapse of Silicon Valley Bank has thousands of tech startups wondering what happens now to their millions of dollars in deposits, money market investments and outstanding loans.
Most importantly, they’re trying to figure how to pay their employees.
“The number one question is, ‘How do you make payroll in the next couple days,’” said Ryan Gilbert, founder of venture firm Launchpad Capital. “No one has the answer.”
SVB, a 40-year-old bank that’s known for handling deposits and loans for thousands of tech startups in ...
