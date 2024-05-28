Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

CNBC: How the world got into $315 trillion of debt

An hourglass and businessman holds his hands in the lock. Job interview concept. Business planning. Management and distribution of time. Making a business deal. Debt restructuring.
By

CNBC reports:

The world is in debt. To the tune of $315 trillion and counting.

$315 trillion is a staggering number to visualize but consider this. In 2024, global gross domestic product — or GDP — amounted to $109.5 trillion dollars — slightly over a third of that global debt number.

Another way to picture it? There are about 8.1 billion of us living in the world today. If we were to divide that debt up by person, each of us would owe about $39,000. 

So, with global debt at a record high, should you be concerned? And how did we get here in the first place? 

Global debt combines borrowings from households, businesses and governments.

You’re probably most familiar with household debt, which includes things like mortgages, credit card and student debt. At the beginning of 2024, this amounted to $59.1 trillion…

The full post can be read here.

Now read: “The Impact of Debt” by Howard Marks.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    CNBC

    Most read news

    Shipper fury as spot rates soar - and box lines ignore contracts

    Wan Hai warns of battle for boxes as peak season starts early

    Canadian shippers await government decision as negotiations derail

    Gemini partners defend on-time target and promise cost competitiveness

    Sea-air 'barely viable' as port congestion hits

    Deutsche Bahn gathers Schenker bids

    UK ports and airports overwhelmed with illegal vape seizures

    Detention and demurrage claims at FMC hit well over $67m

    Airlines make freighter and aircraft capacity moves

    HMM to downsize operations at Kaohsiung port

    Mexico needs investment to cope with nearshoring boom

    Box ships omitting Singapore call as port congestion hits critical level

    Surging North American imports boosts Zim's first quarter bottom line

    ONE quits Indamex network to offer standalone India-US east coast service

    BMW supply chain under threat after US investigates forced labour claims

    DB Schenker auction – the long haul to a market listing?