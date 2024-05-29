CNBC: PwC agrees deal to become OpenAI’s first reseller and largest enterprise user

CNBC: How the world got into $315 trillion of debt
PwC landed a deal Wednesday with OpenAI to become the artificial intelligence company’s first resale partner and largest enterprise user.
The Big Four accounting firm said its U.S. and U.K. firms had signed an agreement with the Microsoft-backed company to offer ChatGPT Enterprise, the business-focused version of its generative AI chatbot, to employees and clients.
The agreement will “expand our technology ecosystem, bring GenAI deeper into our enterprise, and enable us to scale AI capabilities across businesses to help drive accelerated impact for clients,” PwC said in a blog post Wednesday.
PwC said the deal will see its U.S. and U.K. employees and clients gain access to the latest tools from OpenAI, including its recently announced ChatGPT-4o model and new capabilities focused on voice and image…
