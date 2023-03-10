CH Robinson reportedly talking to UPS's Jim Barber over CEO role

By Alex Lennane 10/03/2023

Remember Bob Biesterfeld, the hapless chief executive of CH Robinson who was fired on 1 January? Well, it looks like the 3PL may have found his replacement: Jim Barber, of UPS fame. According to Reuters, Mr Barber, UPS’s former COO who retired in 2020, joined CH Robinson’s board last year. Clearly, retirement hasn’t suited him. Reuters reports. And you can read Loadstar Premium‘s coverage here.