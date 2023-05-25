Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Cathay Cargo sees another management shake-up

Cathay Pacific has announced one of its management shake-ups, that will see two cargo roles impacted.

George Edmunds, current general manager cargo commercial, will leave the airline to join Hong Kong Aero Engine Services. He will be replaced by James Evans, “a seasoned leader” who is currently GM of the ‘employee experience’. He has been at the carrier for 17 years, with a two-year interlude at John Swire & Sons.

Meanwhile Frosti Lau is moving to Sydney to become regional general manager southwest Pacific. His role as general manager cargo service delivery will be taken by Tim Wong, currently head of cargo revenue management.

“Tim’s strategic mindset and deep understanding of our business will contribute to further enhancing our service delivery capabilities, so critical to our brand reputation and customer experience,” noted the airline.

Mr Wong has been at the carrier for 19 years, with a near-four year break during which he worked at IATA, and for Galileo.

