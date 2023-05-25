Cathay Cargo sees another management shake-up

Bolloré Logistics appoints Olivier Boccara as MD APAC
Bolloré Logistics, currently undergoing acquisition by CMA CGM, has appointed a new managing director Asia ...
Cathay Pacific has announced one of its management shake-ups, that will see two cargo roles impacted.
George Edmunds, current general manager cargo commercial, will leave the airline to join Hong Kong Aero Engine Services. He will be replaced by James Evans, “a seasoned leader” who is currently GM of the ‘employee experience’. He has been at the carrier for 17 years, with a two-year interlude at John Swire & Sons.
Meanwhile Frosti Lau is moving to Sydney to become regional general manager southwest Pacific. His role as general manager cargo service delivery will be taken by Tim Wong, currently head of cargo revenue management.
“Tim’s strategic mindset and deep understanding of our business will contribute to further enhancing our service delivery capabilities, so critical to our brand reputation and customer experience,” noted the airline.
Mr Wong has been at the carrier for 19 years, with a near-four year break during which he worked at IATA, and for Galileo.
US container imports plunge as economy and labour take their toll
ZIM dividend zeroed due to Q1 net losses of $58m – stock down 17% in early trade
Forwarders warn shippers against rates that 'look too good to be true'
Ageing inventories defeat shipping lines' GRI plans
EXCLUSIVE: Indian digital forwarder Freightwalla shuttered
Forwarders are not your enemy, WCA tells shipping lines
Shippers hold back on contracts amid uncertainty and ample capacity
Shippers on the hunt for supply chain know-how
DB Schenker – sale, float, nothing
UK logistics players call for more detail as more Brexit customs rules loom
Comment on this article