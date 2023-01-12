Boris Hueske and Nikola Todic to be joint MDs at Lufthansa's heyworld

By Alex Lennane 12/01/2023

Lufthansa Cargo’s e-commerce subsidiary, heyworld, is to see co-managing directors take over in February.

Boris Hueske and Nikola Todic will succeed Timo Schamber, who has headed the arm since it was founded in 2019. Mr Schamber – not a Lufthansa veteran – will leave the airline group, it said.

Mr Hueske is head of digital transformation at Lufthansa Cargo, responsible for digital strategy and business models. Mr Todic has been leading the business development of the A321 freighter fleet and is responsible for network planning, steering and strategic development.

Heyworld employs 45 people and has established an e-commerce hub at Frankfurt Airport, with its own parcel sorter. It provides transport solutions for online retailers, digital marketplaces and freight forwarders.

Ashwin Bhat, CCO at Lufthansa Cargo, said: “I am very pleased to have Boris Hueske and Nikola Todic as two experienced and very agile managers for the young company, heyworld. They both bring extensive experience and knowledge from the areas of digitalisation and eCommerce in the airfreight segment.

“Against the background of the continuing high demand on the market for customised e-commerce and same-day offers, our goal is to align our increased freight capacities in the medium- and long-haul network even more closely.

“My thanks go to Timo Schamber, who has laid an important foundation for the establishment and expansion of heyworld in the course of our very good cooperation over the past years.”