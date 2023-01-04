Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

Bifa DG Robert Keen to retire and DHL GF's Stephen Parker steps up

stephen parker bifa
By

The well-respected Robert Keen is to step down as director general of the British International Freight Association (Bifa), and retire from full employment.

He will be replaced by Stephen Parker, who has just retired as head of customs UK at DHL Global Forwarding.

He has already started at Bifa, although Mr Keen “will not be leaving just yet, having agreed to manage Bifa’s working relationships with other organisations and associations as international relations manager”. The association added: “He will be available to ensure that the transition of director generals is seamless.”

Mr Parker has, effectively, worked for the same company for some 40 years; he started out at Pandair, which was bought by AEI, which was acquired by Danzas, finally becoming DHL. He is well-known at Bifa, having been its chair from 2011 to 2013,  and also s chair of its customs policy group. He will retain his position as chair of Fiata’s Customs Affairs Institute.

Mr Keen, who will be sorely missed for his no-nonsense and can-do attitude, became DG in 2014 and has overseen a tough time for forwarders.

National chair Rachel Morley said: “Robert leaves behind a tremendous legacy of achievement in all four of Bifa’s key objective areas, representation and lobbying, provision of advice and information, promotion and training.

“Stephen’s challenge will be to continue to develop those objectives.”

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    BIFA Off the merry-go-round On the merry-go-round Rebuilding the UK Argentina Bollore Logistics Uruguay

    Most Read

    Maersk joins rivals in softening contract conditions for shippers

    Demand slump sees 2M ‘ghost ship’ sailings out of Asia

    No exploitation says WiseTech, 'our costs have risen too'

    FMC ruling could be crucial in other 'unfair D&D fee' complaints

    US trucker shortage eases – but brakes are on in the market

    New year, new start at CH Robinson as it ditches CEO Biesterfeld

    Optimistic Evergreen presses ahead with expansion plans

    'Old faithful' reefer vessels will be forced out by new pollution rules

    SA: Salesforce to cut workforce by around 10%

    CH Robinson, deep investor ties, Expeditors – just call it a day (on paper)

    CH Robinson: Biesterfeld steps down, Anderson appointed interim CEO

    Etihad's David Kerr to help UK fledgling freighter carrier take off

    Bifa DG Robert Keen to retire and DHL GF's Stephen Parker steps up

    Relief charity will provide food and water to UK hauliers caught in congestion

    American Airlines Cargo appoints Indy Bolina head of global sales