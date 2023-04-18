Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

ABP’S Pressiana Naydenova joins Seahorse Freight Association Board

Pressiana-Naydenova-uai-258x258
By

PRESS RELEASE

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Associated British Ports Seahorse Awards On the merry-go-round

    Most Read

    China’s container depots fill up as exports feel the pinch

    FBI rounds-up former Polar execs charged with $52m fraud

    Carrier capacity management success signals more rate hikes

    CMA CGM confirms takeover talks with Bolloré Logistics

    Supply chain issues hamper Airbus deliveries as Boeing recovers

    Forwarders demand change on US railways, as PSR 'doesn't work'

    Major carriers still on the hunt for tonnage to boost market share

    HMM takes over transpacific loop abandoned by THE Alliance

    Market too pessimistic, says Evergreen boss, demand will bounce back

    FedEx pilots to vote on strike after contract negotiations fail

    Port of LA imports rebounding, but labour agreement is now 'crucial'

    Ups and downs at Zim as market forces blow hot and cold

    Why the next DSV party must be M&A-induced

    Transatlantic capacity surge by US carriers drives air rates down further

    More sustainable supply chains? 'Only if it doesn't cost us more'

    What UK forwarders need to know about CP-TPP