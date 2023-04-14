CH Robinson Europe reshuffle – another high-profile pro gone
Revolving doors
Looking for value ahead of their respective Q1 23 earnings on 2 May and 26 April, we have Expeditors (EXPD) and CH Robinson (CHRW) on our Premium BBQ grill today.
(Happy Fridays!)
Applying the same logic we introduced with DSV – rather than scouting the M&A remedy, according to the Danish forwarder’s DNA – we look instead here for pre- and post-Covid signs that either firm could be grossly mis-priced on the stock exchange.
It doesn’t take long to spot the differences, going ...
China’s container depots fill up as exports feel the pinch
Supply chain issues hamper Airbus deliveries as Boeing recovers
OOCL's Q1 numbers show storm clouds gathering over box shipping
Work resumes at LA/LB ports, but contract settlement stays out of reach
HMM takes over transpacific loop abandoned by THE Alliance
Customs declaration? Chat GPT goes with the Phlo
New port can boost Senegal economy, but connections must improve
Carriers watch as Mexico’s airfreight volumes continue to grow
Port of LA imports rebounding, but labour agreement is now 'crucial'
Forwarders demand change on US railways, as PSR 'doesn't work'
Comment on this article