By Alessandro Pasetti 14/04/2023

Looking for value ahead of their respective Q1 23 earnings on 2 May and 26 April, we have Expeditors (EXPD) and CH Robinson (CHRW) on our Premium BBQ grill today.

(Happy Fridays!)

Applying the same logic we introduced with DSV – rather than scouting the M&A remedy, according to the Danish forwarder’s DNA – we look instead here for pre- and post-Covid signs that either firm could be grossly mis-priced on the stock exchange.

It doesn’t take long to spot the differences, going ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN