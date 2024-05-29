CH Robinson CFO Zechmeister to stay 'through mid-August'

CH Robinson – the good and bad
And with one major (executive-related) announcement expected soon
There hasn’t been any official disclosure to the media in recent weeks about the replacement of CFO Mike Zechmeister.
However, in a SEC filing lodged earlier this month, CH Robinson said that although it had previously announced that Zechmeister “will be departing from his position as Chief Financial Officer of the company after a successor is appointed or no later than May 31, 2024 (…) the company’s search for a successor Chief Financial Officer is progressing and Mr Zechmeister has agreed to remain with the company through mid-August 2024.”
The Premium column published yesterday, 28 May, has been amended accordingly.
Box ships omitting Singapore call as port congestion hits critical level
Shipper fury as spot rates soar - and box lines ignore contracts
Wan Hai warns of battle for boxes as peak season starts early
Canadian shippers await government decision as negotiations derail
Sea-air 'barely viable' as port congestion hits
Deutsche Bahn gathers Schenker bids
Exclusive: Atlas to end Amazon flying after 'woefully' low utilisation
Volumes remain stable, but liner schedule reliability has continued to drop
Mexico needs investment to cope with nearshoring boom
Port operations in Bangladesh and India suspended as Cyclone Remal hits
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article