CH Robinson CFO Zechmeister to stay 'through mid-August'

There hasn’t been any official disclosure to the media in recent weeks about the replacement of CFO Mike Zechmeister.

However, in a SEC filing lodged earlier this month, CH Robinson said that although it had previously announced that Zechmeister “will be departing from his position as Chief Financial Officer of the company after a successor is appointed or no later than May 31, 2024 (…) the company’s search for a successor Chief Financial Officer is progressing and Mr Zechmeister has agreed to remain with the company through mid-August 2024.”

The Premium column published yesterday, 28 May, has been amended accordingly.

