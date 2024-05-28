Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / CH Robinson – the good and bad

Good and bad
ID 2107175 © Rene Jansa | Dreamstime.com
By

Its stock enjoying one of the “biggest single-session post-results gains” during the Q1 24 earnings season stateside…

… while the 10-year US Treasury yield and the Dow Jones Transportation Average confirmed previous patterns, is CH Robinson (CHRW) out of the woods?

Its stock and EV/Ebitda developments provide a helping hand (click to expand the table below), with the steep rise in EV/Ebitda against a still relatively low stock price being one thing that brings memories from the past.

(EV = enterprise value as ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    CH Robinson Watch the downside 1.0 UPS

    Most read news

    Shipper fury as spot rates soar - and box lines ignore contracts

    Wan Hai warns of battle for boxes as peak season starts early

    Canadian shippers await government decision as negotiations derail

    Gemini partners defend on-time target and promise cost competitiveness

    Sea-air 'barely viable' as port congestion hits

    Deutsche Bahn gathers Schenker bids

    UK ports and airports overwhelmed with illegal vape seizures

    Detention and demurrage claims at FMC hit well over $67m

    Airlines make freighter and aircraft capacity moves

    HMM to downsize operations at Kaohsiung port

    Mexico needs investment to cope with nearshoring boom

    Box ships omitting Singapore call as port congestion hits critical level

    Surging North American imports boosts Zim's first quarter bottom line

    ONE quits Indamex network to offer standalone India-US east coast service

    BMW supply chain under threat after US investigates forced labour claims

    DB Schenker auction – the long haul to a market listing?