CH Robinson downgraded to 'BBB' From 'BBB+'
23-May-2024 | 15:51 EDT C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. Downgraded To ‘BBB’ From ‘BBB+’ On Weak Market ...
Its stock enjoying one of the “biggest single-session post-results gains” during the Q1 24 earnings season stateside…
… while the 10-year US Treasury yield and the Dow Jones Transportation Average confirmed previous patterns, is CH Robinson (CHRW) out of the woods?
Its stock and EV/Ebitda developments provide a helping hand (click to expand the table below), with the steep rise in EV/Ebitda against a still relatively low stock price being one thing that brings memories from the past.
(EV = enterprise value as ...
