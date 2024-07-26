Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / Mainfreight – all's well that ends where it all started

AW
ID 215583556 © Cagkan Sayin | Dreamstime.com
By

New Zealand’s Mainfreight (MFT) has topped our DeskOne terminal coverage for a couple of weeks now, its stock rally up to the annual general meeting (AGM) held yesterday, 25 July, ending in tears.

As we highlighted, the latest update from management was hard to digest for investors following previous financial disclosure at the end of May where it was apparent that several operating bits weren’t firing on all cylinders.

In other words, the bull case for the first 15 weeks (from 1 ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Mainfreight Watch the downside 1.0 CH Robinson

    Most read news

    Crew member dies as Maersk Frankfurt catches fire on maiden voyage

    Maersk Frankfurt owner declares General Average, as fire-fighting continues

    More danger to box ships as Houthis expand Red Sea attack arena

    Bangladesh 'jam-packed' with cargo as curfew and internet restrictions continue

    K+N eyes more cost-cutting after first-half profit and market share declines

    'Last chance' for US importers to stock up before possible east coast port strike

    New FMC regulation rules out carrier 'lame excuses' for rolling cargo

    Maersk Frankfurt heads for open water as container fire subsides

    Trump tariffs could spark 'global trade war', warns industry think-tank

    Vizhinjam gets a head start in its quest to be a major transhipment hub

    Ocean freight hits the jackpot as cherries line up for a controlled modal switch

    'Kick-ass' DSV beats Kuehne to the punch

    Ripples from IT outage could spread through supply chains 'for weeks'

    Etihad Cargo: Enhancing connectivity and capacity through partnerships

    MSC continues to expand fleet with vintage vessels as profits top scrap value

    Contract logistics the star performer as DSV unveils mixed Q2 results