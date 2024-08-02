Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / Analysis: CH Robinson – from worst to best...or beast?

Opera
ID 13016605 © Chaoss | Dreamstime.com
By

There is no other way to gauge the CH Robinson (CHRW) corporate story, I think: rewind to exactly a year ago, 2 August 2023.

New boss Dave Bozeman (pictured below) had recently taken over as group CEO, effective 26 June, leading $94-a-share CHRW into Q2 23 numbers – the dark* post-Covid, post-Bob Biesterfeld days.

(*So much so that the run to mid-April this year ended with a multi-year nadir of $65, in line with early-Covid level, call it the point of maximum ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    CH Robinson Watch the downside 1.0 AP Moller - Maersk DB Schenker DP-DHL DSV Kuehne + Nagel

    Most read news

    Container spot rates have peaked as all major trades see prices fall

    Shippers 'at a loss' as Red Sea ripples spread across container trades

    Box lines set for price hikes in August to halt Asia-US West Coast rate slide

    Ports struggle with congestion as Red Sea crisis and front-loading boost volume

    CH Robinson to sell trucking services subsidiary EST to Sennder

    Maritime disruption and surging ecommerce lifts airfreight to a record H1

    ONE sees Q1 profits rise, but remains cautious as box shipping hits 'tipping point'

    Bangladesh apparel shippers hit by delays face cost hike as they turn to air freight

    Port of Colombo: there's good news – and there's bad news

    DB Schenker price matters – 'leveraged buyout scenario' update

    Customers will accept 'double-whammy' of peak surcharges, reckons UPS CEO

    Kuehne + Nagel – no cuts no more

    Turkey moves to close EU loophole with its own emissions trading scheme

    Expected strong peak season the 'cherry on the cake' for airlines

    More rain sees normal service resumed on the Panama Canal – almost

    With all eyes on CH Robinson, here's how to think M&A (with TFI)