By Alessandro Pasetti 12/06/2025

A solid 35-minute session with analyst Chris Wetherbee at the 2025 Wells Fargo Industrials & Materials Conference held yesterday in Chicago shed yet more light on how top executives at CH Robinson think about setting the company apart from the rest of the industry, both in truck brokerage and forwarding.

For CH Robinson (CHRW), investors, staff and customers, it’s a win-win-win situation, we are reassured.

This is quite a long read: enjoy your brandy, relax and read on.

(Make sure you haven’t drunk more ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story for £15.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN