Full-throttle Ryder between a cushion and a hard place
Let’s call it right (hopefully)
… and very wrong here.
Yours truly.
Oh, in fact
Even at a glance, CH Robinson’s Q3 24 (CHRW) update out yesterday (30 October) after the US stock market closed, was nothing short of sensational. Too good to be true, however?
There are lots of adjustments in its figures and non-GAAP metrics kicking around. Nonetheless, in a soft market, adjusted earnings per share came in about 11% higher than expected, hitting $1.28 for the quarter – a testament to a turnaround story that is ...
Carriers may have 'overshot' on capacity and will need to blank more sailings
Trump second term would pose a 'destructive risk to the container market'
Four arrested in Poland following claims Russia shipped explosive parcels
Port of Montreal set for new strike at TerMont terminals tomorrow
Could this five-in-one collapsible container finally be the game-changer?
Surprise meets Virgin Atlantic Cargo's 'bizarre' daily cargo flight to Brussels
CMA CGM offers discount vouchers to fill ships out of India as exports dip
CMA CGM braces for an even greater financial hit from French windfall tax
Insights for 2025 procurement planning
Asia Pacific airfreight market on the up, despite manufacturing slowdown
Customs clearance the main bottleneck at Mexican ports as traffic builds
Open tender set to launch to find new operator for Chittagong box terminal
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article