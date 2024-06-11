DSV, Kuehne, Mærsk & DHL – your next value delivery, please?
“Why should carriers honour contractual commitments when rates go up?”
So asked shipping master Lars Jensen in a LinkedIn post (excerpt below) that, by his own admission in the comment section of his missive, got massive traction on a Sunday*.
(*”Don’t people take time off from work related stuff on Sundays in this industry? The post got past 10,000 views in less than an hour,” he noted ––> this anecdotally speaks volumes about how relevant that topic now is in the sea ...
Spot rates ex-China set to hit five figures – high street prices will rise, warning
'Two-tier market' as ocean rates for shippers and forwarders diverge
Seko Logistics takes legal action against CBP despite reinstatement
Asia-N Europe is lines' lowest earner, as shippers report rollovers
Samsung lodges biggest complaint yet: for 96,000 'erroneous' D&D charges
Second bridge disaster averted, as Baltimore prepares to reopen shipping channel
Southern German supply chains hit as flooding closes rail and road connections
Floods bring chaos to Europe's railfreight services and river traffic
Dispute over warehousing contract yet another legal wrangle for Flexport
Chinese container makers reveal surge in orders
French ports face a month of chaos and disruption as workers strike
Threat of Canadian rail strike looms again after bid for conciliation fails
