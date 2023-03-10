Ukraine detains former Antonov execs following Mriya probe

RTR: Hapag-Lloyd CEO optimistic about shipping development in India
REUTERS reports: German container liner Hapag-Lloyd (HLAG.DE) sees great opportunity in India where containerisation levels are still low, ...
Three former Antonov executives have been issued with ‘suspicion notices’ following an investigation into the destruction of the iconic Antonov 225 Mriya aircraft at the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Reuters reports that two former managers have been detained and a third, its former general director, has been declared a wanted person by Ukraine’s prosecutor general’s office and the security service. It is alleged that the three obstructed the national guard, which wanted to build defences in January and February last year, with the invasion imminent.
NYK Line sells 'costly' Nippon Cargo Airlines to ANA
Party definitely over for ocean carriers, despite some strong numbers
Sourcing shift away from China by the west is happening – but slowly
Engine trouble grounded Maersk Air Cargo aircraft, not weak demand
New round of 'alliance musical chairs' could follow 'messy' 2M divorce
OOCL vessel has near-miss in Panama Canal as new charges come in
Cargo piles up as logistics services are hit by Pakistan forex crisis
More non vessel-owners become vessel-owners to cash in on Russia trade
Senators call for ban on airlines flying to the US using Russian airspace
Under-pressure feeders now threatened by ocean lines' expansion
'Show me the money': the right time for Mærsk to ditch Svitzer
Comment on this article