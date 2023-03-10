Ukraine detains former Antonov execs following Mriya probe

By Nick Savvides 10/03/2023

Three former Antonov executives have been issued with ‘suspicion notices’ following an investigation into the destruction of the iconic Antonov 225 Mriya aircraft at the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Reuters reports that two former managers have been detained and a third, its former general director, has been declared a wanted person by Ukraine’s prosecutor general’s office and the security service. It is alleged that the three obstructed the national guard, which wanted to build defences in January and February last year, with the invasion imminent.

Read More