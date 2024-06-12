Sign up for our FREE newsletter
RTR: EU to impose tariffs of up to 38% on Chinese electric vehicles

trade tariffs
Photo 128232837 © - Dreamstime.com
By

REUTERS reports:

The European Commission notified car makers on Wednesday that it would apply additional duties of up to 38.1% on imported Chinese electric vehicles from next month, a move likely to draw possible retaliation from China.

Less than a month after Washington quadrupled duties for Chinese EVs to 100%, Brussels said it would set tariffs of 17.4% for BYD, 20% for Geely and 38.1% for SAIC over what it said were excessive subsidies… 

The full story is here.

