RTR: EU to impose tariffs of up to 38% on Chinese electric vehicles

RTR: Germany arrests three people suspected of giving technology to China
REUTERS reports: Three Germans have been arrested on suspicion of working with the Chinese secret service ...
REUTERS reports:
The European Commission notified car makers on Wednesday that it would apply additional duties of up to 38.1% on imported Chinese electric vehicles from next month, a move likely to draw possible retaliation from China.
Less than a month after Washington quadrupled duties for Chinese EVs to 100%, Brussels said it would set tariffs of 17.4% for BYD, 20% for Geely and 38.1% for SAIC over what it said were excessive subsidies…
The full story is here.
