Tiaca appoints Eric Hartmann to head Latin American region

By Alex Lennane 24/01/2023

Eric Hartmann has become Tiaca’s regional representative in Latin America.

Tiaca’s board and members want a regional presence in key areas around the world, both to help members and build relationships with regional bodies and government agencies. Mr Hartmann will also promote and implement Tiaca policies and positions in the region.

Mr Hartmann is well-known in the industry and has been CEO of AirMann, a cargo services company in Chile, for three years. He also spent two and a half years as VP cargo alliance for Skyteam Cargo and was more than 14 years at Aeromexico Cargo.

“I’m looking forward to being part of Tiaca’s team, in contact with all the participants in the region which make air cargo, our exciting industry, move successfully. As an association I’m convinced we can make important things happen,” said Mr Hartmann.

Glyn Hughes, director general, said: “Latin America is just one of the regions Tiaca is looking to increase our presence and we are excited to have Eric on board. We are still looking for a representative to fill the role within North Asia, Africa/Middle East and Asia Pacific.

“We also happen to be looking for an assistant manager – operations in Miami, so if you know anyone qualified, pass the listing along to them. We look forward to growing the Tiaca team to help support our members and the industry.”