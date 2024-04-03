Tiaca appoints new board members

By Alex Lennane 03/04/2024

Tiaca has appointed five men and one woman as new directors, to provide the board with a “fresh perspective”.

The appointments mean the board comprises 19% women, down from 20%, and below the global average of 23%, according to Deloitte.

The new members are Jannie Davel, MSC Cargo; Martin Drew, Atlas Air; Diogo Elias, Avianca Cargo; Dirk Goovaerts, Swissport International; Boon Kiam Kuah, SATS; and Nichole Schulz, UPS.

Tiaca, which aims to span air cargo stakeholders, has six airline board members, five handlers, three airports, three forwarders, two IT platforms and two GSAs. Tiaca added: “The association currently has a full board seat allocation, with one vacancy reserved for a representative of the shipper community.”

Geographically, the board comprises eight European companies, seven in the Americas, one in Asia, two from India, one from the Middle East and one from Africa.

Glyn Hughes, director general, said: “2024 is a critical year for Tiaca and having strong leadership in place is vital to the association as we continue to grow and invest in programmes that support the industry, such as BlueSky, Invest in Climate Action and the Air Cargo Training Library.

“The team is also actively planning for the latest edition of Air Cargo Forum, November 11-14, in Miami, which is expected to draw 4,000-5,000 to a world-class event that will allow for plenty of networking, business and fun.

“Additionally, the board has tasked the secretariat to continue to expand other Tiaca programmes that tackle industry challenges through a united voice to enhance a safe, efficient and robust air cargo industry, designed to meet the needs of today whilst anticipating the needs of tomorrow.”