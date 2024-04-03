Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

Tiaca appoints new board members

tiaca
By

Tiaca has appointed five men and one woman as new directors, to provide the board with a “fresh perspective”.  

The appointments mean the board comprises 19% women, down from 20%, and below the global average of 23%, according to Deloitte. 

The new members are Jannie Davel, MSC Cargo; Martin Drew, Atlas Air; Diogo Elias, Avianca Cargo; Dirk Goovaerts, Swissport International; Boon Kiam Kuah, SATS; and Nichole Schulz, UPS. 

Tiaca, which aims to span air cargo stakeholders, has six airline board members, five handlers, three airports, three forwarders, two IT platforms and two GSAs. Tiaca added: “The association currently has a full board seat allocation, with one vacancy reserved for a representative of the shipper community.” 

Geographically, the board comprises eight European companies, seven in the Americas, one in Asia, two from India, one from the Middle East and one from Africa.

Glyn Hughes, director general, said: “2024 is a critical year for Tiaca and having strong leadership in place is vital to the association as we continue to grow and invest in programmes that support the industry, such as BlueSky, Invest in Climate Action and the Air Cargo Training Library.  

“The team is also actively planning for the latest edition of Air Cargo Forum, November 11-14, in Miami, which is expected to draw 4,000-5,000 to a world-class event that will allow for plenty of networking, business and fun.  

“Additionally, the board has tasked the secretariat to continue to expand other Tiaca programmes that tackle industry challenges through a united voice to enhance a safe, efficient and robust air cargo industry, designed to meet the needs of today whilst anticipating the needs of tomorrow.”  

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    TIACA air cargo market Amerijet Maersk Air World ACD

    Most Read

    Dali cargo owners face massive costs if general average is declared

    Baltimore update: the blame game begins as salvage gets under way

    ONE and Yang Ming bounced into transpac network clarification, post-Hapag

    Ro-ro services set for months of delays after Baltimore bridge disaster

    Transport workers' strike in Finland extended again

    Far East-Middle East/India trade booms, as European exporters suffer

    With Geodis not for sale, CEO mulls options 'to enhance development' 

    DP World eyes 'niche' M&A in North America to develop end-to-end solutions

    US plans new import tax thresholds 'to close loopholes exploited by China'

    Samsung takes action over thousands of 'unlawful' D&D charges by Cosco and OOCL

    Shipping line fortunes may be looking up after a dire fourth quarter

    Lufthansa new offer to end strikes is 'historic', says happy union chief

    Air France KLM Martinair Cargo and GTS prolong SAF collaboration

    Kerry Logistics stays bullish as profits decline in a 'tough market'

    CMA CGM and GTS Logistics look to decarbonise services in Europe

    US parcel delivery needs a revamp – but integrators are in the driving seat