News Podcast | Nov 2023 | TIACA controversy, peak season and what next for air cargo

This episode is all about air cargo as host Mike King and his guests dissect the peak season, freight rate trends and what happens in 2024.

They also explore how snowstorms in Alaska have been impacting trans-Pacific traffic, what global-to-global trade is exactly, and whether forwarders have finally cracked the code to the e-commerce business.

How capacity is sold is in the crosshairs, as The Loadstar unpacks how Ceva Logistics and its owner CMA CGM Group manage their relationship, and why Flexport and WestJet are now working together.

And last but not least, Mike and The Loadstar publisher Alex Lennane examine how PR companies and the media interact, and why TIACA chairman Steve Polmans came under severe pressure at his organisation’s latest executive summit for controversially getting stuck in the middle of the two.

Steffen Treiber, SVP airfreight, DHL Global Forwarding

Alex Lennane, publisher, The Loadstar

Yossi Shoukroun, CEO, The Challenge Group

Charlotte Goldstone, news reporter, The Loadstar

Neil Wilson, editor, TAC Index

TIACA media controversy (3.52)

Polmans, Pollock and Burt Reynolds (6.46)

Air cargo peak season (10.43)

TAC Index rates update (11.56)

It’s snowing in Alaska (16.54)

DHL: demand outlook (21.23)

Defining global-to-global (24.29)

Shorter routes, smaller freighters? (28.37)

Forwarders vs e-commerce (29.43)

WestJet shares Flexport load (31.01)

CMA whistle-blower (32.11)

What next for Polar Air Cargo? 34.00)

Shipping and carbon credits (33.23)

