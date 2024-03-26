News Podcast | Mar 2024 | Box spot rates slide, DP World’s forwarding ambitions, IATA WCS and TPM24 in review

Puerto Rico needs investment to achieve life science export potential
Air trade demand from Puerto Rico (PR) to mainland US reflects its growing life science ...
In this episode, The Loadstar Podcast recaps the biggest trade shows of 2024, and all the latest breaking news, not least recent lurches in container shipping rates and surges in air cargo volumes.
DP World’s ambitious plans to expand its forwarding operations are the subject of a major exclusive interview.
Host Mike King and guests also unpack what a China/Russia deal with Houthi militias would mean for container markets, whether IATA is serious about air cargo, why sea-air and e-commerce volumes are surprisingly strong and how US legislators are targeting the Shanghai Shipping Exchange.
Guests:
Glen Clark, CEO, DP World United States and Mexico
Peter Sand, chief analyst, Xeneta
Alex Lennane, publisher, The Loadstar
Episode in more detail:
A welcome Loadstar return to Hong Kong (2.56)
Is IATA taking cargo seriously? (5.56)
Steps to make air cargo more sustainable (7.39)
The Asia-Europe box trade (10.36)
Implications of a China/Russia deal with Houthi militias (14.21)
Transpac contract negotiations update (16.51)
New Trump tariffs and shipping strategies (18.47)
The Mexico backdoor (20.57)
Air cargo markets outlook (23.46)
Is e-commerce sustainable? (24.39)
Container line financials (28.25)
US legislators target SSE (30.03)
DP World – US gateway options (32.20)
Stable supply chains in an unstable world (34.23)
Sourcing diversification (36.51)
Rolling out a new forwarding network (40.02)
Leveraging scale in logistics (43.14)
Freight rates are exclusively provided by Xeneta – the shipping industry’s most accurate source of container and air freight rates
