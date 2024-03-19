Air cargo a key driver towards sustainable development goals
While air cargo is often vilified for its environmental and economic cost, the growth of ...
A company called Aerolane believes some 65% of aviation fuel costs could be reduced using ‘cargo gliders’ towed behind a lead aircraft like an HGV trailer.
With designs undergoing tests at an ex-USAF airfield in Texas, Aerolane plans to begin making the gliders commercially available next year, contingent on FAA approval.
The company has so far raised around $11.5m in seed funding for a three-ton capacity autonomously piloted Aerocart glider, and aims to follow this up with a 10-ton capacity unit.
Aerolane said the idea would help carriers flex capacity more easily, and with less capital outlay, adding: “Like trailers in trucking or rail, Aerocart is designed to be an affordable capacity-adding accessory to engine units.”
Gliders can also be more efficient than planes, thanks to their wide wingspan. Glide ratio, a measure of aircraft efficiency, is used to express the unpowered distance it can travel, in miles. At a vertical height of one mile, a modern glider can travel 60 miles while descending – expressed as 60:1 – while conventional cargo aircraft have glide ratios of less than 18:1.
The configuration could be afforded greater wing area without the same increase in the drag normally associated with bi- and tri-planes.
The extra lift provided by the glider’s wings would cancel out the additional weight, and slipstreaming behind a lead-aircraft would reduce drag, a principle observed in the formation flying of migrating birds.
Although this approach increases the tow plane’s fuel burn, Aerolane says substantial gains in cargo capacity would be available for the relatively modest increase. And, theoretically, the glider’s greater wing area could allow for heavier cargo to be hauled by aircraft at slower speeds without stalling, impossible in a large cargo plane. This could allow air cargo to practise a similar principle to that of slow-steaming in shipping, where a small decrease in speed leads to a greater decrease in fuel consumption.
“Aerocart is competitive in emissions reduction to hydrogen or battery-electric aircraft, but is far closer to market,” it said.
Aerolane even suggested that multiple Aerocarts could be towed by a single plane.
The idea is proven in principle, thanks to military operations during WW2, when gliders carrying paratroopers, materials and, in some cases, 7- to 8-ton battle tanks were dropped into France and Belgium.
“We’re just dusting off some of the most proven concepts in aviation history and modernising them with today’s technology,” Aerolane’s co-founder, Todd Graetz told Bloomberg. “It’s far less radical than anyone thinks.”
You can watch a promotional video here
East coast port strike threat prompts shippers to consider heading west instead
Transpacific freight rates – it’s all about 'who blinks first'
Hapag-Lloyd in choppy water as volatile market sinks profits
VIDEO: Yang Ming vessel hits Turkish quay and takes out cranes
Stock sinks, losses mount and guidance weighs heavy for Zim
Rate hikes eclipse Red Sea diversion costs, boosting carrier profits
Ocean Alliance launches Day 8 network – but it's light on detail
Forwarders warn of likely further air freight rate rises ex-India
Backlash from Finland transport strike brings supply chain chaos
Shipping Corp of India edging closer to a VSA with USWC carrier
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article