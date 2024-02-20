News Podcast | Feb 2024 | TPM24 preview, shifting the cold chain to -15°C, USWC cargo gains

By LoadstarEditorial 20/02/2024

This episode examines why turning up the temperature dial on the cold chain makes a lot of sense, not least from an energy and emissions-saving perspective.

Host Mike King and guests also explore why collaboration in the supply chain is the best route to sustainability, and look forward to TPM24 in Long Beach, when the logistics world converges on California to discuss the latest supply chain challenges and negotiate those critical long-term transpacific ocean freight contracts. The Red Sea crisis, Panama Canal water levels and the threat of union action at US east coast ports will all be factors during this tendering season.

Mike also discusses where container rates might go next, who might buy DB Schenker and why the Asia-Europe trade has settled into some kind of ‘new normal’.

Guests:

Piotr Konopka, group vice president, global decarbonisation and energy programmes, DP World

Dirk Hoffmann, account director, reefer supply chain services, DP World

Mark Szakonyi, executive editor, Journal of Commerce

Gavin van Marle, managing editor, The Loadstar

For more information about getting involved in DP World’s ‘Move to -15C’ initiative please contact Dirk Hoffmann, account director, reefer supply chain services at: [email protected]

Episode in more detail:

TPM24 (3.05)

Red Sea crisis and the Asia-Europe trade (4.23)

Freight rates and Europe (7.48)

Container shipping capacity (8.44)

Cargo shift: USEC to USWC? (10.55)

Who will buy DB Schenker? (13.29)

Maersk and DSV’s M&A strategy (15.16)

Sustainable supply chain innovations and frustrations (18.45)

Shifting the cold chain to -15°C (22.51)

Collaborating to cut emissions (37.02)

Zero Emissions Port Alliance (39.28)

Low hanging emissions-cutting fruit (43.48)

This podcast was sponsored by DP World, a leading provider of end-to-end supply chain solutions

Created, edited and hosted by Mike King & Associates