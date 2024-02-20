News Podcast | Feb 2024 | TPM24 preview, shifting the cold chain to -15°C, USWC cargo gains

Unifeeder launches reefer-focused Colombia-Panama service
DP World-owned Unifeeder is set to expand in Latin America with the launch of a ...
This episode examines why turning up the temperature dial on the cold chain makes a lot of sense, not least from an energy and emissions-saving perspective.
Host Mike King and guests also explore why collaboration in the supply chain is the best route to sustainability, and look forward to TPM24 in Long Beach, when the logistics world converges on California to discuss the latest supply chain challenges and negotiate those critical long-term transpacific ocean freight contracts. The Red Sea crisis, Panama Canal water levels and the threat of union action at US east coast ports will all be factors during this tendering season.
Mike also discusses where container rates might go next, who might buy DB Schenker and why the Asia-Europe trade has settled into some kind of ‘new normal’.
Guests:
Piotr Konopka, group vice president, global decarbonisation and energy programmes, DP World
Dirk Hoffmann, account director, reefer supply chain services, DP World
Mark Szakonyi, executive editor, Journal of Commerce
Gavin van Marle, managing editor, The Loadstar
For more information about getting involved in DP World’s ‘Move to -15C’ initiative please contact Dirk Hoffmann, account director, reefer supply chain services at: [email protected]
Episode in more detail:
TPM24 (3.05)
Red Sea crisis and the Asia-Europe trade (4.23)
Freight rates and Europe (7.48)
Container shipping capacity (8.44)
Cargo shift: USEC to USWC? (10.55)
Who will buy DB Schenker? (13.29)
Maersk and DSV’s M&A strategy (15.16)
Sustainable supply chain innovations and frustrations (18.45)
Shifting the cold chain to -15°C (22.51)
Collaborating to cut emissions (37.02)
Zero Emissions Port Alliance (39.28)
Low hanging emissions-cutting fruit (43.48)
This podcast was sponsored by DP World, a leading provider of end-to-end supply chain solutions
Created, edited and hosted by Mike King & Associates
DSV the 'logical buyer' for DB Schenker – it's 'a step too far' for Maersk
Capacity shortage set to continue in automotive logistics, warns Ceva
Crew abandons ship after Red Sea missile attack, despite US fight-back
Wan Hai to replace Hapag in THEA? Its fleet is too small, says analyst
India forced to halt agri exports as freight rates hit 'unviable' heights
Victory for US truckers, who can now choose their own chassis provider
Carriers sail in to take advantage of strong US west coast growth
Transpac carriers may have the advantage as contract season looms
Air cargo congestion not widespread, despite higher volumes
Carriers caught in Algeria-Morocco flare up
China-South Korea ro-ro container traffic sinks to six-year low
CMA CGM aiming to drive modal shift as larger feeder vessels arrive
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article