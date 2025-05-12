Receive FREE Newsletter
News / DP World announces 'transformative' expansion plan for Caucedo hub

DP World Caucedo
Photo: DP World
By

Global terminal operator DP World is set to plough some $760m into its Caribbean transhipment hub of Caucedo, following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Dominican Republic’s Ministry of Industry, Commerce.

Half of the investment will go into expanding the container terminal from 2.5m teu to 3.1m teu, expansion of the quay and breakwater, to accommodate next-generation vessels, crane, container handling, IT, and landside infrastructure.

According to the eeSea liner database, the facility handled 1.48m teu last year, ...

