By Gavin van Marle 23/04/2025

The watered-down version of the US Trade Representative’s proposed 301 action against China’s shipping industry has, as it currently stands – and there is every chance that it’s the starting point for new negotiations – left the industry with a clear winner: Caribbean container ports and shipping interests.

This is, perhaps, the first sign of sanity since Trump assumed power and launched the trade tariff war.

“This is a huge victory for us and the entire Caribbean region that we serve. Our ...

