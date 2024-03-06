News Podcast | Mar 2024 | TPM24 ‘live’, USWC gateways, and the latest on transpac contract negotiations

By LoadstarEditorial 06/03/2024

The Loadstar Podcast is live from TPM24 in Long Beach, California.

In this episode, host Mike King hears what the mood is like at the logistics and shipping event of the year, which speakers have really delivered insight, and what negotiating stances BCOs, forwarders and carriers are taking in ongoing transpacific contract negotiations.

Mike and guests also discuss the latest on the realignment of container shipping alliances, including what two leading carrier CEOs divulged at TPM24. They also examine why cargo is being funnelled towards US west coast gateways, and how US shippers and forwarders are coping with a “perfect storm” of supply disruptions.

Guests:

Doug Smith, CEO, DP World Canada

Dennis Grady, VP for ocean, Ascent Global Logistics

Gavin van Marle, managing editor, The Loadstar

Mike Wackett, sea freight consultant, The Loadstar

