News Podcast | Mar 2024 | TPM24 ‘live’, USWC gateways, and the latest on transpac contract negotiations

TPM24: Industry collaboration 'critical' for chassis providers, warns Trac CEO
The CEO of TRAC intermodal, Daniel Walsh (pictured below), warned delegates at TPM 24 that ...
The Loadstar Podcast is live from TPM24 in Long Beach, California.
In this episode, host Mike King hears what the mood is like at the logistics and shipping event of the year, which speakers have really delivered insight, and what negotiating stances BCOs, forwarders and carriers are taking in ongoing transpacific contract negotiations.
Mike and guests also discuss the latest on the realignment of container shipping alliances, including what two leading carrier CEOs divulged at TPM24. They also examine why cargo is being funnelled towards US west coast gateways, and how US shippers and forwarders are coping with a “perfect storm” of supply disruptions.
Guests:
Doug Smith, CEO, DP World Canada
Dennis Grady, VP for ocean, Ascent Global Logistics
Gavin van Marle, managing editor, The Loadstar
Mike Wackett, sea freight consultant, The Loadstar
Freight rates are exclusively provided by Xeneta – the shipping industry’s most accurate source of container and air freight rates
Credits: Created, edited and produced by Mike King & Associates for The Loadstar
