By Gavin van Marle 15/03/2024

If there is one forum in which logistics executives are made to feel like rock stars, it’s S&P’s (née JOC) annual Transpacific Maritime (TPM) conference in Long Beach.

“A Conversation with the One and Only Otto Schact” was the title of the session with the eponymous ex-head of Kuehne + Nagel’s ocean freight operations. Mr Schact is rightly regarded as a legend, the near-40 years he has spent in shipping – two decades with Hapag-Lloyd was followed in a gamekeeper-turned-poacher move ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN