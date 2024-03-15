Kontainers' Graham Parker returns – with another big idea
Graham Parker, co-founder of digital start-up ocean freight management platform Kontainers, which was acquired by ...
If there is one forum in which logistics executives are made to feel like rock stars, it’s S&P’s (née JOC) annual Transpacific Maritime (TPM) conference in Long Beach.
“A Conversation with the One and Only Otto Schact” was the title of the session with the eponymous ex-head of Kuehne + Nagel’s ocean freight operations. Mr Schact is rightly regarded as a legend, the near-40 years he has spent in shipping – two decades with Hapag-Lloyd was followed in a gamekeeper-turned-poacher move ...
