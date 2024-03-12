Prince Rupert port in new push to win traffic following capacity hike
Boosted by a fresh injection of handling capacity, DP World’s Prince Rupert Port has reminded ...
Despite some strident language from union leaders, shippers using US east coast ports should expect an agreement between employers and dockers to be in place before the present contract ends in October, according to Peter Friedmann (above), executive director of the Agriculture Transportation Coalition (Ag-Trans).
A veteran shipper lobbyist who has represented Ag-Trans in Washington since its inception, he told delegates at last week’s TPM conference in Long Beach, organised by S&P, that the recent ‘form book’ would suggest the White House administration will ensure that no stoppages take place at east and Gulf coast ports.
The labour contract between USMX, employers at 36 ports on the east and Gulf coasts, and the International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA), representing some 70,000 dock workers, is set to expire on 30 September. Negotiations started last February, but fizzled out with the two sides far apart on pay.
Since then, ILA president Harold Dagget warned that union members should be prepared to begin a strike on 1 October.
However, when asked about the potential for the White House to get involved, he said: “I don’t have a relationship with the ILA in the way I do with the [west coast docker union] ILWU, but if you look at the major labour disputes that have taken place recently, involving the rail unions, UAW, Teamsters, and so on… in each dispute, this administration has weighed in, and when it does the result is unusually to the benefit of the unions.
“Biden says he’s the best friend labour has ever had in the White House, and he’s right – if the White House gets involved; I wouldn’t want to be in the terminal side this year,” he added.
While that particular trade conduit may not be as vulnerable to disruption as some fear, Mr Friedmann was pessimistic about the wider environment, particularly the trade tension troubling the relationship between the US and China.
He said: “Our members need cargo to come in from China so we can get those containers and load them with cargo to go back, but it is a difficult time to promote that, because this is an election year and election years are always protectionist – the politicians all compete on who is the most protectionist.
“From my point of view, tariffs are bad. But there will be more tariffs this year because the White House sees that they are incredibly popular. We are now five years into Trump’s tariffs and not a single member since has introduced a bill to lower tariffs – if anything, they are proposing more.
“Our biggest challenge is this non-partisan protectionism – and if the objective is to bring manufacturing back home, then we all know that this actually means industry moving to Mexico,” he added.
DHL pulls out of race for DB Schenker as it reports full-year 2023 numbers
TPM24: Otto Schacht on the future for independent freight forwarders
Three merchant ship crew killed in latest Houthi missile attacks
Transpac carriers content to sit it out after 'ridiculous' new contract offers
TPM24: Contracts: shippers and forwarders wary of usual 12-month deals
Commercial risk to Maersk from its integrator strategy is 'too high'
Red ink warning for Yang Ming as Red Sea spot rate gains ease
'Not the value we are looking for’ – DHL quits Schenker auction
Cosco and OOCL u-turn on pledge not to call at ports in Israel
TPM24: US growth 'impossible' without Maersk as an integrator, says shipper
E-commerce traffic surge raises airfreight capacity concerns
Air cargo carriers see a brighter year on the radar after 2023 disappoints
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article
Dwight CampbellMarch 12, 2024 at 3:04 pm
I have always found it interesting that the electorate will happily vote for someone that increases their cost of doing business by adding tariffs on imported goods, while their own paychecks dwindle under inflation.
When you see that line item on the invoice for extra charges on imports, remember – you voted for it.
I can only guess that tariffs sound like something that is magically paid for by someone else. Like everything else, it is always paid for by the end user.
Gavin van MarleMarch 12, 2024 at 6:50 pm
“Like everything else, it is always paid for by the end user.” Exactly the point Peter Friedmann was making